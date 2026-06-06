Why Thomas Tuchel is 'worried and concerned' after seeing photo taken by journalist ahead of England's World Cup warm-up friendly vs New Zealand

The England boss revealed that he remains alert to potential logistical issues but wants to inspect the stadium firsthand before altering his tactical schedule. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Tuchel said: "I saw a photo from a journalist which made me a little bit worried and concerned, but let's decide when we are there.

"If there are any issues, we can always react to it. The plan is to play 45 minutes with two complete teams, to expose everyone to the same amount of minutes. Then we can continue for the next three days with the same load of training. That is the plan and at the moment we are sticking to it."