England women's player ratings vs Spain: Sarina Wiegman's subs prove costly as Lionesses' Nations League dreams are dashed despite superb Alessia Russo goal

England missed out on the Nations League finals for the second time in a row after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Spain despite Alessia Russo giving the Lionesses the lead in Barcelona on Tuesday night. Sarina Wiegman's side needed to beat the world champions to qualify for the next stage of the competition and they looked to be on course to do so, until the coach's substitutions changed the performance for the worse. It was quite the opposite situation for Spain, as Claudia Pina came off the bench and made the most of the space afforded to her, scoring twice in 10 minutes to turn the game around.

It looked set to be a tough night for England, with Spain peppering their goal early on and Hannah Hampton forced into one particularly impressive save in the opening few minutes, until a moment of magic from Keira Walsh released Russo. Threaded through on goal perfectly, the in-form Arsenal star was never going to miss, curling the ball beyond Cata Coll to break the deadlock midway through the first half.

However, there was only so long that the Lionesses could ride their luck. After Niamh Charles was relieved to see penalty shouts for a handball waved away and Esther Gonzalez fired a few half-chances off target, it was Pina who finally found the breakthrough that Spain had been searching for, darting into the box and picking out the far bottom corner expertly. England were aware what could happen if they gave the Barcelona star too much space, then, and yet they did exactly that again just minutes later, allowing Pina time to rifle an effort beyond Hampton to seal all three points.

It secures La Roja's place in the Nations League finals, to take place later this year, meaning they will have the chance to defend a title they won in February of last year. The Lionesses, meanwhile, will be playing friendlies when they return to action in the autumn - but their focus, now, switches entirely to next month's European Championships and the defence of their own continental crown.

