England player ratings vs Serbia: Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze's superb finishes keeps Three Lions perfect in World Cup qualifying - but Marcus Rashford fails to fully take his chance

England broke the deadlock with 28 minutes on the clock. Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic inexplicably decided to punch Declan Rice's free-kick which was crossed into his six-yard box, and though debutant Nico O'Reilly's effort from this clearance was blocked, the ball sat up sweetly for Saka to volley in with impressive poise at the back post.

Harry Kane ought to have doubled the advantage shortly before half-time when he ghosted away from his marker to meet Rice's whipped corner, but the England captain somehow fluffed his lines and headed wide. The visitors' best opening to find an equaliser, meanwhile, came when Filip Kostic broke free down the left and cut a delicious ball back for Dusan Vlahovic, but the Juventus striker's deft flick bobbled wide of Jordan Pickford's post.

Tuchel made four substitutions midway through the second half to freshen the pack, leading to Jude Bellingham seeing a low cross blocked after linking up with starter Reece James and Phil Foden heading narrowly wide from a Jordan Henderson cross.

The flag went up for a late offside when Lazar Samardzic hit a volley not too dissimilar to Saka's wide as England scrambled to preserve their clean sheet, while Eze had a strike deflected onto the crossbar by Rajkovic after Bellingham made another purposeful run into the final third, and Ezri Konsa's recovery pace stopped another Serbia breakaway dead in its tracks.

An open feel to the game saw England add their second goal of the game in the final minute of normal time, with Foden teeing up Eze to sweep a shot from 18 yards into the top corner and seal the three points.

