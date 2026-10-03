England player ratings vs Croatia: Jude Bellingham masterclass and Harry Kane double inspire stunning 7-0 demolition

England produced a breathtaking display of clinical finishing and tactical superiority to humiliate Croatia 7-0 at the Stadion Rujevica. The Three Lions established their dominance early, racing into a 4-0 lead by half-time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side exploited space with surgical precision, utilizing quick transitions and superior individual quality to leave the home side completely shell-shocked. The victory marks a significant statement in the Nations League, showcasing a level of offensive fluidity rarely seen at this level.

The second half saw no respite for the hosts, as England added three more goals to complete the rout. The expected goals (xG) battle told the story of the night, with England racking up a massive 6.12 xG compared to Croatia's 1.24.

With 64% possession and 10 shots on target, the visitors were relentless. The tactical structure allowed the creative players to thrive, while the defensive unit remained disciplined to preserve a clean sheet despite Croatia's late attempts to find a consolation.