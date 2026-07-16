England's mentality minnows strike again! Winners and losers as Thomas Tuchel's tactical cowardice allows Lionel Messi and Argentina to snatch spot in World Cup final

Having already replaced goal-scorer Anthlony Gordon with Ezri Konsa, Tuchel brought on two more defenders in a bid to fully shut up shop. England bunkered in against Lionel Messi, still the best creative player on the planet, and prayed. Their calls were not answered.

Argentina once again summoned the sense of destiny that has surrounded their run through this tournament and scored twice in the final five minutes to condemn England to yet another heart-breaking defeat despite this being a game that they really could, if not should, have won.

"We were just not active enough in any structure," Tuchel explained post-match. "We didn't find any duels, any activity, we couldn't get close anymore. We struggled to defend crosses."

Much of the talk in the build-up had centred on how much of a battle the game might be, and how historical antagonism might get in the way of the football. And so it proved, as neither team had a shot for 30 minutes, with Argentina, in particular, more interested in imposing themselves physically on their opponents.

The game changed 10 minutes into the second half when Gordon turned in Morgan Rogers' cross, and England could have controlled the game from there if they so wished. This was a moment to outplay an opponent that could be outplayed.

But instead England shrank. Tuchel’s side dropped too deep even before he switched to the back five that had served the Three Lions so well when they were under siege against Mexico at the Azteca. This time, though, they couldn't hang on, as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez converted Messi assists to maintain Argentina's perfect record in World Cup semi-finals.

In the end, England could only stare blankly at their own fans and offer half-hearted applause as another opportunity slipped away - and they only had themselves to blame.

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