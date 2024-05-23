Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and the England Lionesses to have won the Women's Champions League

With Arsenal the only English side to have been crowned champions of Europe in the women's game, the country's list of UWCL winners is quite exclusive

Having Lionesses in the Women's Champions League final has become something of the norm for England fans in recent years, and that trend will continue in 2024 as Lyon face Barcelona, with Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh trying to win the competition with the latter for the second year in a row.

Only four other Lionesses have won this competition since Arsenal became the first English side to triumph back in 2007, the Gunners boasting a core of homegrown talent on their way to an iconic quadruple-winning season that has yet to be replicated by any other team in England, men's or women's.

It's a relatively exclusive club then, that of Lionesses to have become European champions at club level, as GOAL runs through every member...