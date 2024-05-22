Huge scare for England! Kieran Trippier limps out of controversial Newcastle vs Tottenham friendly after just 36 minutes to add to Gareth Southgate's full-back headache ahead of Euro 2024
England boss Gareth Southgate will be concerned about Kieran Trippier's fitness after the Newcastle star limped out of a friendly against Tottenham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Trippier off injured in Newcastle friendly
- Will cause concern for England boss Southgate
- Full-back recently returned from calf issue