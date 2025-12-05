'It's coming home!' - England fans thrilled after 'easy' World Cup draw as Thomas Tuchel's men aim to finally end 60 years of hurt

Three Lions fans queued up to have their say after the group was confirmed and @Rees_wba posted to X, saying: "Easy as you like, it's coming home 🏆"

Elsewhere, @5eanOConnor added: "Relatively easy group. Croatia might be the only stumbling block, but they aren’t the force they once were. It’s the knockout phase that counts."

And @sherratt1876 said: "Nine points. The question is, who will come 2nd in the group behind England."

The votes of confidence kept on coming as @ace_man2574 observed: "Good Group, not like other years where is easy on group stage and then Knockout we are unable to cope with the top teams due to pressure."

And @billielaing1 said: "We should top that group. Excited for next June."