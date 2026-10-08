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Endrick to LEAVE Real Madrid? Wonderkid 'chooses' next club after Jose Mourinho snub
Endrick faces familiar struggles
Endrick enjoyed a highly productive loan spell at Lyon during the second half of the 2025-26 season. The Brazilian delivered 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances across all competitions, registering eight goals and eight assists.
His impressive form in France achieved his primary goal of securing a spot in Brazil's World Cup squad. However, the 20-year-old also hoped to earn greater opportunities upon his return to Madrid.
Despite his success at Lyon, Endrick's situation in the Spanish capital remains unchanged. The young attacker has been restricted to the substitutes' bench, managing just four minutes of Liga action since the current campaign began.
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Milan lead the chase
With game time virtually non-existent, all signs point to another temporary departure for Endrick this winter. The Brazilian forward recognises the need to escape his current impasse and has accepted the prospect of a January loan
While Lyon are open to another deal and Aston Villa have shown interest, Italian clubs are currently leading the race. Roma and AC Milan are at the forefront, with the Rossoneri emerging as the clear favourites.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Endrick has made AC Milan his preferred destination if he leaves Madrid. His representatives at Roc Nation also share a strong relationship with Gerry Cardinale, whose RedBird Capital Partners group owns the Italian side.
Fierce competition at the Bernabeu
Endrick faces an incredibly difficult task to break into the Los Blancos starting line-up. The squad is already packed with elite attacking talent, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and the currently injured Rodrygo.
Furthermore, Madrid bolstered their attacking options last summer by signing Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi. When manager Mourinho has needed to rotate his forward line or chase late goals, he has consistently favoured Espi.
The Spain Under-21 international, who arrived from Levante, has pushed Endrick further down the pecking order. Despite his versatility, the former Palmeiras star has been handed almost no opportunities to showcase his abilities.
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A crucial January decision looms
As the winter transfer window approaches, Madrid and Endrick must reach an agreement that suits all parties. Another spell on the bench would severely stall the development of one of world football's brightest prospects.
A move to Serie A would offer a fresh challenge and the regular minutes required to regain his match sharpness. With his representatives reportedly well-connected in Milan, the groundwork for a successful transfer may already be in place.
Until a deal is finalised, Endrick must continue to fight for any available playing time in Spain. However, a temporary switch to Italy appears to be the most logical step for his immediate future.
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