Endrick reveals message from wife Gabriely Miranda that helped him fight 'fear' before decisive Brazil cameo against Croatia

The 19-year-old forward was the catalyst for Brazil's turnaround on Tuesday, entering the fray in the 79th minute with the score locked at 1-1. Despite the limited time on the pitch, he won a penalty for Igor Thiago to convert and later provided a sublime assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time strike. Reflecting on the performance, the youngster admitted that he was battling significant internal pressure before his introduction.

"I won't lie - I had this sense of urgency that I had to perform well," Endrick said after the game, per ESPN. "And after the message I got from my wife, all the pressure and fear I'd been feeling just melted away. I'm so grateful to my wife and to God for having them in my life, and I think that was absolutely crucial. After seeing my wife telling me that just being here was already a victory, regardless of whether I came on, scored a goal or provided an assist, all the pressure went away."