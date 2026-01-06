Endrick reveals Carlo Ancelotti advised him to leave Real Madrid & explains why he chose Lyon after sealing loan transfer

The 19-year-old forward was officially unveiled by Lyon on Monday, bringing an end to weeks of speculation regarding his immediate future. Having managed just one appearance in each of the Champions League and La Liga under new coach Xabi Alonso this season, the decision was made to sanction a temporary departure. However, the most significant counsel came not from his club superiors, but from his former manager and current national team boss, Ancelotti.

Speaking at his unveiling in France, Endrick spoke with a maturity beyond his years regarding the difficult decision to step away from the European champions. He confirmed that Ancelotti, who now leads the Seleção as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in North America, played a pivotal role in the process.

"Yes, I spoke to Carlo about it. He gave me instructions on what I could do, what I needed to do to improve, and that really touched me," Endrick said Monday at his Lyon unveiling, addressing the assembled media.

For a player desperate to secure his spot in the Brazil squad for the 2026 tournament, the advice from the man who will select that squad was evidently impossible to ignore. Ancelotti’s guidance framed the loan not as a failure, but as a necessary tactical retreat to ensure his long-term readiness.

"His advice was to leave [Real Madrid], to play, to develop my football, to go where I could play, where I could be happy," Endrick explained. "This decision is mine of course, but Carlo played a part, because he's a great coach."