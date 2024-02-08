Endrick hints at potential Real Madrid number - inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo & NBA icon Luka Doncic - as Brazilian starlet plays down No.9 possibility

Peter McVitie
Endrick Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Incoming Real Madrid signing Endrick has given a hint about which jersey number he will pick when he arrives at the club from Palmeiras this summer.

  • Endrick considering shirt number options
  • Feels wearing No.9 comes with pressure
  • Ronaldo and Doncic may inspire choice

