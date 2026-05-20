AFP
'A lion cannot stay in one place' - Endrick bids emotional goodbye to Lyon fans as Real Madrid star claims successful loan spell 'would make a great film'
Endrick pens heartfelt message to OL faithful
Endrick has officially announced his departure from Lyon following the conclusion of his six-month loan spell from Real Madrid. The 19-year-old took to social media to share a moving video, reflecting on his growth in France after a difficult period in Spain where he struggled for regular minutes. His farewell comes on the heels of a standing ovation from the Groupama Stadium crowd during Lyon's final match against Lens, a clear sign of the bond he forged with the fans in a very short space of time.
In his emotional address, Endrick used the metaphor of his current club's mascot to describe his journey. "In Brazil, when someone is going through a difficult time, it's often said that they must 'kill a lion every day'. For several months, I experienced a situation that no athlete should ever have to face, but I decided that I wasn't going to kill a single lion. I decided to become one. And it's here that I found what I needed to regain my strength. To follow my instinct. To attack like a lion. To defend my family, who supported me, and those who welcomed me so warmly," the forward began.
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Success in France leads to 'film' claims
The loan move proved to be a masterstroke for all parties involved. Endrick managed to rack up eight goals and eight assists in just 21 appearances, a return that helped stabilize Lyon's season and secured a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1. The player admitted that the experience was so transformative that it could be adapted for the silver screen, noting how much he enjoyed his time away from the pressures of Madrid.
Endrick continued: "The months of anxiety have given way to months of joy, victories, but also learning. I've made new friends. I've grown even closer to those I already had, and I've discovered that our place is wherever we are, with those we love, and with those who love us. That's why this time spent with them and with you would undoubtedly make a great film."
A lion on the move back to Madrid
Despite his obvious affection for Lyon, the contractual reality means the Brazilian must return to his parent club, where he is expected to feature heavily next season. Reports suggest he will be working under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, who is set for a sensational return to the Real Madrid dugout. Endrick acknowledged that while his heart remains in Lyon, his professional journey must continue elsewhere as he heads back to Spain with far more experience than when he left.
"Unfortunately... a lion cannot stay in one place," Endrick added. "I must now take my leave and begin a return journey that will be much longer because I am leaving with far more baggage than I had when I arrived. And even when this journey comes to an end, I will carry this city within me, for the rest of my life, in my heart and in my memory. Every time I see the smile of my son, whom God has given to our family here. Thank you for everything Lyon, you will always be in my heart."
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Eyes on the World Cup and the Bernabeu
The timing of Endrick’s return to Madrid couldn't be better, as he has also been named in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup. His revitalized form in Ligue 1 has made him a certain pick for the Selecao, and he will look to carry that momentum into international football's biggest tournament before reporting for pre-season training in Madrid.
While Lyon must now find a way to replace his attacking output as they prepare for Champions League qualifiers, Real Madrid fans are eagerly anticipating the return of a player who looks ready to finally explode on the La Liga stage. The teenager had previously stated he would leave his future in the hands of God, but for now, the path leads directly back to the Bernabeu, where he will aim to prove that he is indeed the "lion" he became during his successful stint in France.