'They were in front' - Endrick's agent confirms Chelsea missed out on Brazilian wonderkid despite him visiting Cobham with his parents before Real Madrid move
Chelsea were beaten in the race to sign Endrick by Real Madrid despite the Blues being "in front", revealed the striker's agent.
- Chelsea were the frontrunners to sign Endrick
- Teenager visited Cobham with his parents
- Blues were unconvinced of the fee demanded by Palmeiras