Getty/GOAL
Emotional Dele Alli teases imminent return to football as Tottenham cult hero receives warm reception from fans during north London derby homecoming
Dele returns to Spurs
Dele was Spurs' guest of honour for the north London derby against Arsenal and, when on the pitch, he teased an imminent return to the game he loves. Dele has not been employed by a club since his exit from Como in 2025.
Per Matt Law of the Telegraph, he said: “I can’t wait to get back on the pitch playing, hopefully it won’t be too long now.”
- Getty Images Sport
'You'll always be my family'
An emotional Dele, who revealed his struggles off the pitch after his spell at Tottenham, sent a hugely endearing message to the north London faithful.
He said: "I hope you've missed me as much as I've missed you. A lot has happened in our journeys since we were last together but I'm back today and I hope you know that you'll always be my family."
Dele joined Tottenham in 2015 after seeing his obvious potential noted at boyhood club MK Dons. He settled quickly among the Premier League elite and became a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year.
He hit 67 goals for Spurs through 269 appearances, while earning 37 caps for the Three Lions. Dele took on a new challenge when joining Everton in 2022, with struggles for form and fitness being endured since then.
Dele's struggles
Dele has struggled to find a permanent home since his exit from Como, where he made one appearance, and was sent off. In 2023, he bravely revealed to Gary Neville that he had suffered abuse as a child.
"I haven't really spoken about that much, to be honest. I mean, I think there were a few incidents that could give you kind of a brief understanding," he told Neville on his Youtube channel The Overlap
"So, at six, I was molested by my mum's friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic, and that happened at six. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, and then I was sent back."
Dele revealed that throughout his career he had been dealing with the trauma of his upbringing. He said he began dealing drugs when he was eight years old and was exploited by gangs as police would never suspect and search a child.
"At seven, I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs," he said. "An older person told me that they wouldn't stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I'd have the drugs, that was eight. Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man."
"I was adopted by an amazing family, I couldn't have asked for better people to do what they'd done for me. If God created people, it was them," he said.
"They were amazing, and they've helped me a lot, and that was another thing, you know – when I started living with them, it was hard for me to really open up to them, because I felt within myself, it was easy to get rid of me again.
"I tried to be the best kid I could be for them. I stayed with them from 12, and then started playing first-team, professionally, at 16. It all sort of took off from there."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Dele will desperately hope to find a new club, as he bids to hear his name chanted by an adoring crowd once more.
Advertisement