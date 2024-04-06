Embarrassment for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic goal for AC Milan means he's outscored entire Blues squad from open play this season - not even Cole Palmer can match USMNT star
Christian Pulisic's strike for AC Milan against Lecce means that he has now outscored every single Chelsea player in open play this season.
- Pulisic netted first goal of the game vs Lecce
- Has now scored 10 open-play goals in Serie A
- Chelsea's top scorer in open play has nine