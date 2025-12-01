Elliot Anderson is a wanted man! Premier League giants have scouted £100m-rated Nottingham Forest star 'more than 10 times' as they eye big-money transfer

Anderson harbours ambition of performing at the very highest level and appears to be on course to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the 2026 World Cup. He has caught the eye while earning six senior caps - having previously savoured European U21 Championship glory with the Young Lions.

Tuchel has said: “Anderson is a key player for us at the moment. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League - that's why he is with us and starting for us. He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive. He has to keep on going now though. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder, and that's what he keeps showing me.

“He still has a long career ahead of him and a long way to go. There are no guarantees, especially not publicly, for the World Cup. It doesn't help me right now to give predictions or guarantees to my players because it is all about competition at the moment. He is an elite player with the right attitude and a lot of talent. He is fulfilling his role in the best way possible so we are very happy with him.”

