Why Eduardo Camavinga has told Endrick he should 'never wear green' as text message sent to Real Madrid loanee goes public
Camavinga's friendly advice to Endrick
Camavinga has issued some advice to his friend, Endrick, after the Brazilian left Real Madrid on loan to join Lyon. The young striker is seeking regular first-team football in France after making 40 appearances for Real in total, scoring seven goals. He had scored 21 goals in 82 games for Palmeiras, and will now hope to make a genuine impact in Ligue 1. He has also won 14 caps for Brazil but has yet to truly catch alight as a first-team footballer in Europe. After his move to Lyon, though, he has been pictured wearing green, and Camavinga has made sure that is a mistake he does not repeat.
Why Camavinga sent warning
Camavinga sent a message to his former Real team-mate, which Endrick showed on his phone.
The message said: "Brother, you should know your team's arch-rivals are Saint-Etienne, so never wear green!"
Known as 'Le Derby', Lyon's long-term rivalry with Saint-Etienne stretches back to 1951, when they first met. The two clubs are separated by just 31 miles, and have met 126 times in total. Lyon have won 47 of those games, while Saint-Etienne have won 45, and there have been 35 draws. Scoring in that derby could make Endrick a firm favourite in Lyon, a city that is considered more white-collar than Etienne's blue-collar roots.
Endrick a major signing for Lyon
Lyon's fans have already shown their incredible support for Endrick's signing, with the video announcing his signing on Instagram surpassing 17 million views. Almost 15 million people viewed the announcement within the first 24 hours, smashing the record for Lyon's most-watched social media video; the previous most popular video saw Tyler Morton imitating Ronaldinho, a clip that garnered 2.9 million views.
Per The Athletic, Lyon have agreed to cover part of Endrick's salary and Real Madrid will be due compensation if the striker does not play 25 games for the club between January and the conclusion of the campaign. Due to French regulations, he cannot play against Monaco on January 3 and could instead make his debut against LOSC on January 11 in the French Cup.
What comes next for Endrick?
Endrick will be out to prove his worth ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as Brazil aim to win their sixth trophy. The Selecao will face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Endrick has openly said that he held doubts about being selected if he remained at Real.
He said: "I'm worried…because it's my dream to be at World Cup. It's even difficult to speak about that. I want to help Brazil to win the sixth World Cup."
Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his faith in the ace, though, and says he did not tell him to leave the Bernabeu.
He said: "He's a very important player because he's one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football.
"We're evaluating him. But it's not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That's a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid."
He added: "Yes, I spoke with him [Endrick] at the beginning of this season.
"He was injured, but now he's fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him.
"Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup. I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."
