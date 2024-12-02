Edoardo Bove convinces Fiorentina team-mates to return to action in Coppa Italia tie on Wednesday as midfielder ‘laughs and jokes’ from hospital after on-pitch collapse
Fiorentina star Eduardo Bove has regained consciousness and has urged his La Viola team-mates to return to action in their Coppa Italia clash.
- Bove regains consciousness after cardiac arrest
- Urges team-mates to return to action
- Midfielder 'laughing and joking' from hospital