Eden Hazard explains why he never wanted Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 shirt at Real Madrid

Speaking to Canal Plus, Hazard insisted that the narrative surrounding his arrival was entirely manufactured by the media rather than the club. Rejecting the notion that he was signed to mimic his predecessor's prolific goal-scoring output, Hazard said: “Succeeding Cristiano at Real Madrid wasn’t a burden because, in my opinion, I wasn’t there to replace him. It’s the media who say, ‘he’s going to replace Ronaldo.’ I think I have a completely different style of play than him. I couldn’t score 60 or 70 goals a year. In fact, throughout my entire career, I barely scored that many.”