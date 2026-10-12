Ex-Premier League manager ‘interested’ in taking Man Utd job as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick at Old Trafford

United are keeping their options open following a difficult start to the Premier League season. Howe is reportedly interested in taking over at Old Trafford if the club decides to dismiss Carrick.

According to Football Insider, the 48-year-old manager is open to speaking with United officials if the position becomes vacant. Howe is currently unattached after leaving Newcastle during the summer.

Carrick has overseen a frustrating campaign so far, leaving his side sitting 13th in the table. United have managed to collect just six points from their opening six league fixtures, concluding with a recent 1-1 draw against Tottenham.