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'Totally disrespectful' - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe left outraged by Bruno Guimaraes to Man Utd transfer rumours
Howe dismisses transfer talk
Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s crunch derby with Sunderland, Howe was quick to shut down distractions following reports that Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign the 28-year-old as a replacement for the outgoing Casemiro. Reuters had reported that Newcastle's Champions League exit against Barcelona paved the way for a move - and that renewed interest from Real Madrid could further complicate the situation - leaving Howe suitably unimpressed. "I’m not going to be impolite, as this isn’t the forum for that, but for me, it is just a nonsense story," he stated, reinforcing his stance against the speculation surrounding his star midfielder.
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Total commitment from the captain
Central to Howe's frustration is the questioning of Guimaraes' loyalty to the St. James' Park project. Since joining from Lyon in January 2022 for £40 million on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Brazilian has become a cornerstone of the midfield, famously leading the club to the Carabao Cup title in the 2024-2025 season. As a vital leader on the pitch, Howe believes that suggesting the player is looking for an exit is an insult to their professional relationship.
"To say our captain is in discussions with another club is totally disrespectful to Bruno more than anything else, he is totally committed here," Howe explained. "Bruno’s our captain, he’s fully committed, he’s injured at the moment, his only focus is coming back to fitness."
Managing the distraction of unwanted news
While transfer speculation is part of life at a top club, Howe admitted that current headlines are far from ideal preparation. Newcastle are already dealing with a mounting injury list and the fallout from a heavy Champions League defeat to Barcelona, making stability more important than ever. Guimaraes, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since February, only returned from his rehabilitation program in Brazil this week. For Howe, maintaining focus is paramount as the club navigates these external distractions alongside its growing medical concerns.
"Is it a problem for us? I don’t necessarily think it is a problem for us," Howe admitted. "But it is unwanted news, I suppose, is the best way to put it. You don’t want the players distracted. I don’t know how much they will absorb that. For me, it is not the time to think about it. In the summer, you can understand those stories a little bit more."
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Injury updates ahead of the derby
While Guimaraes continues his recovery, he will not be ready for the upcoming clash with Sunderland. However, there is hope regarding Sandro Tonali, who limped off during the midweek loss at Spotify Camp Nou.
"We’ll wait and see," Howe said regarding the Italian’s groin problem. "Hopefully not as bad as maybe first feared when I saw him limping off the pitch. We’ll see how he is today and then make a decision closer to the game."
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