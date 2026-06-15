Eberechi Eze insists he won't change stuttered penalty run-up if he takes England spot-kick at 2026 World Cup despite Champions League final miss

Eze has confirmed that he will maintain his unique penalty style this summer, despite failing to convert during a high-pressure shootout in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. The 27-year-old is part of Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man squad aiming to end England's 60-year wait for a major international trophy.

When questioned on whether the recent heartbreak in Budapest would prompt a change in his method, Eze was defiant. "No, I think I have taken penalties for a long time and it's part of the journey," he explained. "You have to continue to improve, find new ways to improve. I'm not going to stress too much about it because I know I'm in this position for a reason and all the training behind it."