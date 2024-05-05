VIDEO: Earnie Stewart shows off hilarious dance moves as PSV sporting director joins USMNT stars Ricardo Pepi & Malik Tillman in dressing room for wild Eredivisie title celebrations
Earnie Stewart joined USMNT stars Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman for PSV's title celebrations as he showed off his dance moves.
- PSV sporting director celebrated title victory
- Showed off dance skills in the dressing room
- Tillman, Pepi and Dest integral part of PSV squad