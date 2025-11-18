'It was a dream' - Cristiano Ronaldo branded 'the best in history' by former Al-Nassr team-mate

Talisca started his career in his homeland at Bahia before moving to Portugal, where he spent four years with Benfica. In between, he had played in Turkey briefly on loan at Besiktas. In 2018, he joined Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. After three years in China, Talisca moved to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al-Nassr.

He quickly became a talisman for Al-Nassr, but had to give up the spotlight when Ronaldo arrived on a free transfer in January 2023. Al-Nassr also brought in Sadio Mane in the subsequent summer transfer window. Talisca formed one third of a stellar attacking trio at Al-Nassr alongside Ronaldo and Mane and won the Arab Club Championship in 2023.

Talisca decided to head back to Turkey at the start of the year to work under Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce, but looks back on his time playing with Ronaldo fondly.