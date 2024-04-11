Drake Callender Inter Miami 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: Disastrous goalkeeping from Drake Callender as Inter Miami shot-stopper commits horrific error in CONCACAF Champions Cup vs CF Monterrey as USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez capitalizes on mistake

Drake CallenderInter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupMonterrey vs Inter Miami CFMonterrey

USMNT goalkeeper Drake Callender committed a horrific error in Inter Miami's Champions Cup clash with Rayados to give the Liga MX side an early lead.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Inter Miami face CF Monterrey in CCC
  • Callender commits awful error
  • Rayados take early second-leg lead

Editors' Picks