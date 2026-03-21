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Double blow for Bologna: Pobega and Odgaard ruled out against Lazio. Italiano’s squad list and the condition of the two injured players

Fresh from their Europa League marathon against Roma, Bologna have lost two key players ahead of their home match against Lazio

Bad news for Bologna ahead of their crucial home league match against Lazio. Italiano will have to do without both Tommaso Pobega and Jens Odgaard, who are both sidelined with muscle injuries.

  • THE CONDITIONS OF POBEGA AND ODGAARD

    According to the medical update released by Bologna, Pobega and Odgaard will not feature in tomorrow’s match at the ‘Dall’Ara’ due to muscle strains: the former has a strain to his right iliopsoas and the latter to his left thigh. Bologna’s aim is to have both players fit in time for the away match in Cremona on 5 April.

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  • THE SQUAD

    Here is Bologna’s squad list:


    Goalkeepers: Pessina, Ravaglia, Franceschelli.


    Defenders: Casale, Heggem, Helland, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Mario, Miranda, Vitik, Zortea.


    Midfielders: Ferguson, Freuler, Moro, Sohm.


    Forwards: Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi, Castro, Dallinga, Dominguez, Orsolini, Rowe.

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