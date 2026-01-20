Dominik Szoboszlai responds to speculation over Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future after talking 'almost every day' with Egypt star while he was at AFCON

Despite the outside noise, Szoboszlai confirmed that his personal bond with Salah remains as strong as ever. The Hungarian midfielder revealed that the two were in near-constant communication while Salah was away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Yes, to be honest, almost every day," Szoboszlai said when asked about the frequency of their contact since Salah departed on 15 December. "We speak about everything. I'm following him, I guess he is following me. We talk a lot."

However, when pressed for insight into whether Salah will remain a Liverpool player or how the internal conflict is being resolved, the 25-year-old remained diplomatic. "That's between me and him," he stated firmly regarding their private conversations. "He will come back and then we keep on going. It's the decision between the manager and the club." It remains to be confirmed on Tuesday whether Salah will be included in the travelling squad for the crucial Champions League tie against Marseille, though he did train with his team-mates.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!