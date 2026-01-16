Getty Images Sport
Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes history by becoming first Leeds player since Rio Ferdinand to take home prestigious award
Ending a 24-year wait at Elland Road
The long wait is finally over for Leeds. For nearly a quarter of a century, the Premier League Player of the Month award has eluded those donning the famous white shirt, but Calvert-Lewin has emphatically broken that curse. The 28-year-old striker was confirmed as the winner for December 2025, marking the first time a Leeds player has received the monthly honour since Rio Ferdinand was recognised for his defensive masterclasses back in October 2001.
It is a monumental achievement that highlights not only Calvert-Lewin's individual renaissance but also the club's re-emergence as a competitive force in the top flight. To put the timeline into perspective, the last time this trophy headed to West Yorkshire, Leeds were competing in the UEFA Cup and Calvert-Lewin was merely a four-year-old child.
He faced extraordinarily stiff competition to land the gong. The shortlist was a "who’s who" of Premier League excellence, featuring Manchester City’s dynamic duo Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.
A festive period defined by ruthless efficiency
Calvert-Lewin’s December was a masterclass in consistency during the most gruelling period of the English football calendar. The striker found the net in six consecutive games, providing the cutting edge that Daniel Farke’s side has occasionally lacked in previous campaigns. His goals were not merely consolations; they were decisive strikes against some of the division's toughest opposition.
The run included vital goals in victories over Chelsea and Crystal Palace - a double - results that have helped stabilise Leeds’ position in the table. Perhaps even more impressive was his ability to deliver against the elite, finding the target in a hard-fought draw against Liverpool. He also scored in stalemates with Brentford and Sunderland, ensuring that Leeds continued to tick over the points tally during the congested fixture list.
Sweeping up accolades with sweeping football
While the Premier League Player of the Month is the headline grabber, it was just one part of a clean sweep for Calvert-Lewin in December. The striker needed a larger trophy cabinet by the end of the month, having also collected the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award, as well as Leeds United’s internal Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.
The Goal of the Month recognition, specifically for his strike against Sunderland, deserves particular mention. It was not a scrappy tap-in but the culmination of a flowing 12-pass move that dissected the Black Cats' defence. Calvert-Lewin’s finish was the icing on the cake, demonstrating that while he is known for his aerial ability, he is equally adept with the ball at his feet in complex build-up play.
Joining an elite list of Whites legends
By securing this award, Calvert-Lewin joins a very exclusive club of Leeds United royalty. The list of previous winners reads like a roll call of the club’s modern greats. He follows in the footsteps of cult hero Tony Yeboah, goalkeeper Paul Robinson, Irish striker Robbie Keane and the tenacious Alan Smith. And, of course, there is Ferdinand, the last man to hold the title before his British record transfer to Manchester United shortly after his 2001 win.
Ferdinand’s win in October 2001 came during the halcyon days of the David O'Leary era, a time when Leeds were daring to dream of domestic and European dominance. For Calvert-Lewin to bridge that gap connects the current squad to that golden generation in a meaningful way.
Leeds are currently 16th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
