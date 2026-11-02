Who missed out on Dominic Calvert-Lewin? ‘Big European clubs’ asked ‘wrong questions’ before England international joined Leeds as a free agent
Fitness questions asked of Calvert-Lewin
Leeds are delighted to have lured the Sheffield native back to his Yorkshire roots. They were considered to have taken something of a punt when snapping Calvert-Lewin up on the back of their return to the Premier League.
Somebody was required to lead the line for Daniel Farke’s side, but inevitable questions were asked of whether the man chosen to fill the Whites’ No.9 shirt was capable of staying fit and delivering the required output for a team desperately seeking attacking inspiration.
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Impressive goal numbers posted at Leeds
Fitness setbacks had been an all too familiar theme for Calvert-Lewin towards the end of his nine-year stint on Merseyside. Goals also dried up, with just 13 being recorded across his last three seasons as a Toffee.
He plundered 15 in his debut campaign at Leeds, including 14 in top-flight competition, and has earned a recall to the England ranks some five years after taking his tally of Three Lions caps to 11. Three outings have been enjoyed under Thomas Tuchel.
Calvert-Lewin has been an almost ever-present for Farke, with his body being carefully managed, and is one of the most consistent forwards in the Premier League at present - and arguably the most threatening in the air.
Top European teams missed out on free agent
Quizzed on whether some big clubs, especially those that favour one up top, will regret having allowed Calvert-Lewin to slip their net, ex-Leeds striker Beckford - who was speaking in association with FreeBets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “He's at a big club!
“I spoke to Dom in the summer that he moved to Leeds. I said to him, ‘what was it about Leeds and were there any other clubs that were interested?’ And there were. There were a couple of European clubs, big European clubs that were interested in him. There were a couple of Premier League clubs that were interested, but they were asking the wrong questions.
“The reason he moved to Leeds was because he believed in the physio department, in the conversations they were having. He's had his own fitness instructor that he's been working with for a while. They listen to his body. He's not being pushed to fight through certain niggles or aches or pains.
“That's one of the things that, as a young boy going to a big club like Everton, you're always told to push through it. Be a little bit tougher. Don't let the little niggling things get in your head. As a player, you're never going to be 100% fit all of the time. If you're 100% fit 5% of the time, you're doing really well.
“Changing clubs regardless, he was always going to be seen more as a senior pro than the youngster that turned up at Everton. Now, it's about the understanding that he has had a little bit of a rocky past in terms of injuries, but he's well overcome that because he understands his body far more. He listens to his body. He's fueling his body in the right way. He gets a lot of sleep as well, which is vital. It's always one of those things that has been overlooked a lot of times in terms of your recovery.
“He thought about making a move to one or two other clubs, but having spoken to not only Daniel Farke, but the physio department and looking at the project of Leeds over the next five years, he said that was just too good to turn down. Sleeping giant, so to call it.”
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Will Leeds sign another striker in 2027?
Leeds’ faith has been rewarded, with Calvert-Lewin netting a further five goals for them through nine appearances this season. He has become a talismanic presence in West Yorkshire and on-field leader.
There is the promise of more to come, as broad shoulders happily carry the weight of attacking expectation, while efforts are likely to be made in upcoming transfer windows to bring more rotation options in alongside a man that will not be pushed to breaking point and beyond.
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