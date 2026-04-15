'Dominated both games!' - Frenkie de Jong claims Barcelona were 'superior' to Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarter-final tie & points finger at officials

Barcelona midfielder De Jong has offered a defiant assessment of his side's Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Atletico. Despite a 2-1 second-leg victory on the night, the Blaugrana were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate, but the Dutchman is adamant that the scoreline did not reflect the balance of play across the 180 minutes of the tie.

"We were superior, we dominated both games despite playing with a man down. I think luck wasn't on our side," De Jong said, per Marca.