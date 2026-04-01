Does Karim Adeyemi have to leave now? BVB apparently has a limited transfer budget

Karim Adeyemi is reportedly the most likely candidate for a transfer. Although he was offered a contract extension, the mood within the club has apparently shifted. In recent internal discussions, the view has increasingly gained ground that Adeyemi is replaceable from a sporting perspective.

Adeyemi himself has so far shown little inclination to extend his contract. He is aiming for a move to the Premier League. Given the state of his contract, his transfer fee could amount to around 50 million euros, it is said.