‘Doddled through’ - Man Utd warned selling underperforming & overpaid flops will be tricky as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to draw up transfer plans for January window

The Red Devils have been accused of not doing enough in the summer of 2026 to ensure that the foundations of a third-place finish and Champions League qualification under Michael Carrick could be built upon.

Recruitment business was underwhelming, with no big money being splashed on game-changing performers. There was also no reinforcement work carried out on a defensive unit that has looked shaky and leaky for some time.

Prices are being paid for that, with Carrick being relieved of his managerial duties after overseeing a humbling tumble into the Premier League relegation zone. Rather than bringing in a no-nonsense coach such as Antonio Conte, United are putting their faith in former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Pochettino.

He will not arrive until a matter of days before a testing trip to Anfield and a meeting with Liverpool is taken in, giving the Argentine little time in which to address the issues that made life so difficult for his immediate predecessor and several high-profile tacticians prior to that.