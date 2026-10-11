Jonathan Moscrop
Flying Englishman! Djed Spence wows San Siro with supersonic debut after injury nightmare
Spence makes memorable Inter Milan debut
English winger Djed Spence made his official debut for Inter Milan during a comfortable 3-0 Serie A victory over Parma at San Siro. Replacing Andy Diouf in the 73rd minute, the 26-year-old received a warm ovation from the home crowd upon stepping onto the pitch.
Spence immediately injected pace down the right flank, creating late scoring opportunities for team-mates Ange-Yoan Bonny and Lautaro Martinez.
The Nerazzurri had already secured the three points in the first half through goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcus Thuram.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Winger expresses delight over San Siro welcome
Speaking to Inter TV after the final whistle, Spence admitted to feeling emotional when stepping onto the pitch for the first time. The former Tottenham man thanked the club's supporters for helping him through a challenging rehabilitation process.
"I am very happy to have made my debut in this beautiful stadium in front of these fantastic fans; they gave me an amazing welcome," Spence stated.
"It was a great feeling; it has been a tough few weeks recovering from my injury, but I am happy to be back and I thank the fans."
Instant impact on the right flank
Spence showcased his trademark acceleration just minutes after coming on, beating his defender to deliver a dangerous low cross for Bonny. Later in the 83rd minute, his precise delivery found captain Martinez, whose header drifted narrowly over the bar.
Spence praised head coach Cristian Chivu for keeping the squad focused during a busy fixture schedule.
"I think we will need to maintain this consistency in our upcoming matches," Spence added. "The coach is very good at keeping us focused at all times; I think we are headed in the right direction."
- Jonathan Moscrop
Champions League challenge up next
Having made a successful return to action, Spence will aim to build match sharpness as Inter prepare for a relentless run of fixtures across domestic and European competitions.
Chivu's side return to San Siro on Tuesday, October 13, to host Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Spence will look to secure further minutes as he settles into life in Italy.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting