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Adhe Makayasa

'It's a disaster!' - Endrick subjected to another scathing verbal attack by ex-France boss after Lyon fail to beat ten-man Le Havre

Raymond Domenech has launched another blistering attack on Endrick's recent form following Lyon's frustrating draw with ten-man Le Havre. The former France manager was again forthright in his assessment of the Real Madrid loanee, questioning his tactical utility and work rate.

  • A polarising figure in the Rhône

    Since swapping Madrid for Lyon on loan in the winter transfer window, 19-year-old Endrick has struggled to maintain the dizzying heights of his early Ligue 1 appearances. While the striker initially dazzled fans with a sensational hat-trick against Metz in January, his subsequent performances have been marred by a dip in discipline and output, including a recent red card against Nantes. The frustrations reached a breaking point during Lyon's latest outing against Le Havre, where Paulo Fonseca’s side failed to capitalise on a numerical advantage and ultimately drew 0-0. This lack of cutting edge has provided fresh ammunition for critics who believe Endrick is struggling to adapt to the physical and defensive demands of European football, despite being called into Brazil's latest national team camp.

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    Domenech’s scathing ‘disaster’ verdict

    Appearing as a pundit on L'Equipe du Soir, Domenech delivered a relentless tirade against the Brazilian. "They [Lyon] don't have a striker anymore," Domenech fumed while discussing the Le Havre stalemate. "Endrick... he shoots, he tries to dribble. In open play, he's absolutely useless; he loses possession nine times out of ten. And then when they're not playing well, they bring on Roman Yaremchuk. It's a disaster, it's unbelievable."

  • Second harsh outburst against Real loanee

    This is the second time that Domenech has targeted the Madrid starlet. Following Lyon's 3-1 loss to Strasbourg in February, the veteran coach again described the forward as "useless" due to a perceived lack of defensive work and tactical awareness. "He really had to come off, he was useless on the pitch and provided no solutions. Lyon disappointed me a bit, especially Endrick," he said. "All attackers must do real defensive work, offer solutions and give a bit of depth. He didn't do any of that."

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    Crucial period ahead

    Lyon and Endrick face a crucial period to silence the noise. Fonseca must decide whether to keep the teenager as a focal point or rotate his squad to revive a stuttering frontline that has floundered in recent weeks, with no wins in their last six games across all competitions. Endrick's temperament will be tested as Lyon prepare for a series of high-stakes matches, starting with the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 against Celta Vigo and a Ligue 1 clash with AS Monaco on Sunday. 

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