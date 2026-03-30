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‘We’re not a dirty, nasty team’ - Jesse Marsch calms Canada concerns after alarming run of red cards
Disciplinary crisis or mere bad luck?
Marsch has moved to dismiss suggestions that his side are developing a systematic discipline problem. The head coach watched his players pick up a third sending-off from the last four matches during a 2-2 friendly draw against Iceland on Saturday. Buchanan was given his marching orders in the 80th minute after catching Mikael Ellertsson with an elbow. The dismissal left the hosts fighting with 10 men during the closing stages, stifling the momentum they had built through two penalty goals from Jonathan David.
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Hitting back at the dirty tag
Despite the alarming statistics, the former Leeds United boss remains adamant regarding the character of his squad. Addressing the media, he provided a robust defence and addressed the narrative directly. “We’re not a dirty, nasty team,” he stated. “We work hard, we are physical, we play hard, but we’re not a dirty team. So I’m not worried about developing a reputation, but certainly cards like that can change momentum in tournaments, right? So we have to find a way to eliminate picking up those red cards. I think that [Buchanan] could have been handled by being a yellow. Like it’s not a malicious elbow that gets thrown.”
A recurring theme for the team
The recent disciplinary record paints a busy picture for match officials, as Canada have now suffered three dismissals in their last three outings. Prior to the Iceland friendly, their previous two red cards came against El Salvador and Guatemala during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June 2025. Marsch noted that the absence of VAR might have contributed to the harshness of recent decisions, but he remains cautious about strict refereeing in major tournaments. Urging his players to adapt, he added: "We have to just be smart and calculating about how we go into challenges and any kind of reckless movements."
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What next for Canada?
Looking ahead, Canada have a packed schedule to rectify their on-pitch discipline before the World Cup begins. They will face Tunisia in a friendly on April 1, followed by two more preparatory matches against Uzbekistan on June 2 and Ireland on June 6. The co-hosts will then kick off their Group B campaign on June 12 against an opponent yet to be determined. Their tournament journey continues against Qatar on June 19, before concluding the group stage with a challenging fixture against Switzerland on June 24. Finding a balance between physicality and discipline will be crucial across these upcoming fixtures.