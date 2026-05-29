Diogo Dalot says whole world wants Cristiano Ronaldo to win World Cup as Portugal star targets fairytale end for global icon

In an insightful interview with CazéTV, the defender explained the romantic narrative surrounding the legendary striker. "I think it's not just a Portuguese union, I think it's also a global union, a union of football," Dalot said.

"For everything that Cristiano has done, not only for Portugal, but also for football itself, it would be beautiful for him to end his football career with a World Cup on his CV. If you ask me: does he need a World Cup to be considered one of the best of all time? No, but I think it would bring more beauty to his career and it could obviously be a beautiful trophy for him to have, without a doubt.

"I hope that happens, because besides wanting him to win, as a fan of his and as a football fan, I would also know that for my country it would be an important trophy. To be a part of that would be spectacular."