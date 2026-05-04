Diego Simeone responds to 'superstition' claims as Atletico Madrid boss explains hotel change ahead of Arsenal clash

There is a quiet confidence radiating from the Atleti camp, with Simeone insisting that his team is in a better place mentally and physically than they were earlier in the campaign.

He believes the experience within his ranks will be the deciding factor. "We have a lot of faith, then for sure it will not depend on us," he added.

We will try to play the game that needs to be played, with the intensity and understanding that the match demands. We have a lot of faith in what we do, convinced and sure of what we want to achieve in this match, and the result won't depend solely on us," Simeone explained.

He also tipped Julian Alvarez to play a major role, citing his extensive knowledge of English football as a potential deciding factor in what promises to be a night of high drama in north London.

"That's what these kinds of important matches are all about. He knows the English league well, and hopefully he can have a great game," he added.