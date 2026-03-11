Diego Simeone says he's 'never seen' anything like Antonin Kinsky's shock substitution after nightmare Tottenham start

The Atletico boss was asked about the decision to substitute a goalkeeper so early in a high-stakes knockout match. Simeone said to Movistar: "No, I've never seen that at a professional level. It’s not my problem, it's theirs, their coach's and the goalkeeper's, and we’re focused on ourselves, not on someone else’s decision-making."

The nature of the substitution has drawn heavy fire from pundits, especially as Tudor appeared to ignore Kinsky as he trudged off the pitch towards the tunnel. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart was particularly vocal, accusing the Spurs boss of a complete lack of empathy during a moment that could define a young player's career. "He walks past Tudor - and he doesn’t even acknowledge him. If that’s man-management, I'm flabbergasted. He stands there and pretends it hasn’t happened," Hart fumed on TNT Sports. "I’m just heartbroken from the lad, absolutely heartbroken. This Tottenham team is all over the shop at the moment."