Diego Simeone hints at worry over Antoine Griezmann leaving Atletico Madrid for MLS outfit Orlando City before Copa del Rey final

Atletico Madrid secured their place in the Copa del Rey final with a display of grit and resilience against Barcelona, but the future of their all-time leading goalscorer loomed large after the second leg clash. Antoine Griezmann was once again the architect of his side’s success, acting as the tactical heartbeat of the team when they were under immense pressure. However, behind the scenes, a potential move to North America has gained significant traction, with suggestions that an agreement with Orlando City could see him depart before the showpiece event at La Cartuja next month.

The Frenchman has not won a major trophy with the club since the 2018 UEFA Super Cup, making this season's cup run a deeply personal quest for silverware. Yet, despite his status as a club icon, the lure of Major League Soccer appears to be a factor that may cut his second spell in Madrid short. As per The Athletic, Orlando hope to convince Griezmann to join during MLS’s primary window, which runs through March 26. However, the report adds that the France international is unlikely to leave before the summer transfer window, and that formal talks between Atleti and Orlando have yet to take place.