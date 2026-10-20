'They judge us by tomorrow!' – Diego Simeone issues warning to Atletico Madrid despite six-game winning streak

Atletico Madrid travel to face German outfit Stuttgart at the MHP Arena on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. Diego Simeone's side enter the fixture on a six-match winning streak across all competitions, boosted by a 2-0 European victory over Manchester United and a 1-0 La Liga win at Espanyol.

Midfielder Alex Baena proved decisive once again at the weekend, scoring a magnificent late winner to take his seasonal tally to five goals and three assists in 11 appearances.

Despite their momentum, Simeone warned his squad against complacency against a Stuttgart team that has won both opening European fixtures.