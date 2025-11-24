‘This is just the beginning’ - How USMNT and RSL star Diego Luna turned vulnerability into his edge, and why 2026 could be his next leap

Throughout the last few years, Diego Luna has found ways to endear himself to fans of American soccer. For all of his qualities, though, the most endearing has been his vulnerability.

There have been plenty of goals. This year, he made more appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team than anyone else. He's emerged as a star for both the Americans and Real Salt Lake. Behind all of it, though, there's a human being, and Luna is better than most at showcasing it.

It took time, he can admit. He wasn't always this emotionally available and, even now, at a point where he feels more comfortable within his skin than ever, he is challenging himself to be more open. Vulnerability isn't his weakness, in his eyes; it's his superpower, albeit one that he's still learning to use for good. He's used it for plenty of good already. Even now, at just 22, he's making an impact.

That impact was shown to him recently. As he received news that he'd been recognized with the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, which recognizes a player driving positive change through soccer, that impact hit him like a truck. Luna was handed message after message from people who were struggling. He then read letters from people who were getting better. Ultimately, he realized those people were just like him. Luna teared up a little bit, but then smiled as he realized what this all meant: that he was starting to make a difference.

"I’m kind of, low-key, kind, an awkward person,” Luna tells GOAL with a laugh. “So to feel those big emotions on camera like that in front of people, it doesn't really capture how it really made me feel. It's something you hide behind, right? Because it's the media and stuff. But when I was in that room, the emotions I felt were very powerful.

"I felt touched and sad, but in a good way…There was a good feeling of knowing that I was out there and the things that I've done and brought out to the environment, to the world, are helping a lot of people. It made me feel very special, and I really enjoy that feeling."

"Now having the support from the fans and support from even people that weren't fans, just people out in the world that kind of felt the same. It struck the same kind of vibe that they're on, and it's an amazing feeling to speak up about something that I'm being vulnerable about. I'm extremely proud of it, and it’s something that I enjoy speaking about. Now getting the support from the public and from the world, and now bringing this as more of a serious situation, I think it feels extremely good, and I think this is just the beginning."

Luna’s right: it does feel like the beginning. In 2025, he delivered his biggest season, appearing in 17 USMNT matches while recording four goals and four assists. He earned a place in the Gold Cup Best XI, made his second MLS All-Star team, and stepped into the role of RSL’s centerpiece for the first time. It was a lot for a 22-year-old, but exactly what he wanted.

More is coming, though, and that's what Luna is so excited about.

"I think 'crazy' would be the word. Or maybe 'rollercoaster'. I think that's the word for this year," he says. "I think with RSL and the national team, there have been ups and downs with my mental health, with what I've been trying to do. I've been improving...I think, for me, this has been another year as a young soccer player where I'm learning about myself and learning about what is needed from me to get the best out of myself."

So how did Luna get the best out of himself this year? It all started with really figuring out how to get to know himself better.