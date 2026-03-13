Dida surprises everyone: "The standard of goalkeepers in Serie A is higher today than when I was playing."

Brazilian Dida, former goalkeeper for the Brazilian national team and Milan, where he played from 2002 to 2010, with a total of 302 appearances, one Scudetto and two Champions Leagues, speaks to Repubblica. Below are the most interesting passages from the interview.

Dida, did your Milan reopen the championship on Sunday?

"I think Inter are still favourites, they are a great team. Milan must continue to play their games, with the aim of staying in the top four. Of course, there are still many games to play. Anything can happen."

Allegri's Milan have won two derbies: is the seven-point gap with Inter fair?

"The gap is the result of stumbles against the smaller teams. They have shown against the big teams that they are strong and up to the task. As happened twice with Inter. But that level must be maintained in every game. Today they could have been closer to the top."