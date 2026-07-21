Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Emiliano Martinez Argentina 2026Getty Images
Haytham Mohamed

Translated by

Did What Lionel Messi Avoided! Emiliano Martinez Sparks Controversy Over His Future and Confirms: "The Pain Cannot Be Described"

E. Martinez
L. Messi
Argentina
World Cup

What Did Emiliano Martinez Say?!..

Veteran Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has stirred "controversy" over his international future after his country lost the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to deny them the title at a tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Emiliano Martínez apologises to the Argentine people

    Emiliano Martinez has apologised to Argentina's supporters after their World Cup exit was confirmed.

    The veteran goalkeeper wrote on his official Instagram account on Tuesday: "I am very sorry. I gave my very best to help my country and my teammates achieve the World Cup."

    He had dreamed of writing history all over again by winning back-to-back World Cups after the 2022 triumph.

    • Advertisement

  • Emiliano Martinez Considering "Retiring From International Football"

    Emiliano Martinez isn't done talking. The veteran Argentina goalkeeper has revealed he is seriously weighing up "retiring from international football" after his side surrendered their crown at the 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

    Martinez put it bluntly: "The truth is the pain is hard to describe. There is a lot to think about, how to move forward, and whether the time has come to step aside."

    Many had expected Lionel Messi to strike this note after the defeat. Yet "La Pulga", now 39, said nothing about his future, while it is the 33-year-old Martinez mulling over an international exit.


  • Emiliano Martinez's brilliance saved Argentina against Spain

    Emiliano Martinez rounded off another impressive World Cup for Argentina, even in defeat. The veteran keeper saved his best for the biggest stage.

    None of his teammates matched him in the 2026 final against Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

    Without his brilliance, Argentina would barely have made it to extra time, and the 1-0 scoreline would have been far heavier.

    Martinez conceded eight goals across eight matches at the 2026 World Cup. He kept two clean sheets, against Algeria and Austria in the group stage.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Emiliano Martínez's career with the Argentina national team

    Veteran Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez belongs to the golden generation that swept up a historic quadruple with the national team::

    * Copa America: 2021 and 2024.

    * World Cup: 2022.

    * Finalissima: 2022.

    Martinez has been Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper since 2021, turning out in 67 internationals across official fixtures and friendlies.

    He conceded 33 goals in those matches. He also kept 42 clean sheets.