'Deserves the top of the world' - Elliot Anderson could leave Nottingham Forest amid Man Utd & Man City transfer links, admits Vitor Pereira

Seeing Anderson thrive elsewhere is difficult for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who had to sell him for just £35m to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules. "It was something we regretted when we were doing it," Howe admitted. "We knew that would be a very, very painful transfer, one that we had to do. We had no choice, but it was probably the most reluctant transfer I'll ever do, because we knew the quality of the player. We'd seen him close up for a number of years training with us. He was beginning to break into the team and he was being for me, the back end of that season, really effective in a number of different positions. It really hurts to see him do that against us today, he's going to go and have a fantastic career, wherever he goes, wherever his career takes him. He's a great lad as well, so it's painful for us to take but he's an outstanding player."