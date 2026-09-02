Deportivo A Coruna seal season-long loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado with buy option

The Galician club formally confirmed the deal while highlighting their new signing's pedigree: "Despite his young age, he already comes with a notable experience in elite football and an impressive honours list, including two LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Supercopas de Espana."

Emphasising the midfielder's tactical flexibility, the statement added: "With his signing, Depor adds a highly promising and versatile player to the squad, but one who is already accustomed to football at the highest level and with experience in both domestic and international competitions."