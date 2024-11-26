Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver NuggetsGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook partners with Echo to boost Oklahoma City sports, including professional soccer

USL ChampionshipOKC Energy FC

The investment from the former NBA MVP includes plans to open a multipurpose soccer stadium in 2027

  • Westbrook to join USL ownership group
  • Pledges eight-figures in deal to build stadium
  • OKC Energy looking to return in 2027
