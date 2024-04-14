Dele Alli EvertonGetty
Peter McVitie

Dele Alli to appear on Monday Night Football for Sky Sports after missing Everton's entire 2023-24 season so far through injury - as he speaks to media for first time since emotional Gary Neville interview

EvertonDele AlliChelsea vs EvertonChelseaPremier League

Everton midfielder Dele Alli will appear on Sky Sports programme Monday Night Football amid an injury-plagued season.

  • Dele Alli confirmed as special MNF guest
  • Will be on Sky Sports for Chelsea vs Everton
  • Toffees midfielder has not played all season

