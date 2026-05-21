Deco speaks out on Joao Pedro transfer meeting claim as Barcelona chief admits Robert Lewandowski is 'almost impossible to replace'

As Barcelona prepare for life after Lewandowski, the club's sporting director, Deco, has been candid about the difficulty of the recruitment process. The Poland international recently bid an emotional farewell to the Camp Nou faithful, leaving a significant void in the Blaugrana frontline that the club is now desperate to fill.

Speaking to ESPN about the search for a new number nine, Deco admitted that finding a player of the same calibre is an unenviable task. "It is almost impossible to replace Robert, the best forward of recent years. At Barca, it is difficult to replace, but football is like that. Ferran [Torres] came as a winger and transformed into a 9. It is time to make decisions and strengthen the team," the former Barca midfielder explained.