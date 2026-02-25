'He messaged me on Instagram!' - Declan Rice reveals David Beckham DM after incredible brace of free-kicks against Real Madrid

Rice's two free-kicks against Real Madrid are now the stuff of legend and he has revealed he received a message from Beckham after the game.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, he said: “He [Beckham] messaged me on Instagram about it.

“That was crazy, because he had some of the biggest moments ever with free-kicks.

“I remember the first time I met Beckham was in Qatar. We all approached him. Every player was like, he was a god, you know, because it’s Becks.

“When I put the ball down [for a set piece], it’s just all about feel. It’s knowing where you’re going to put the ball, how much pace you’re going to put on it.

“People might go: ‘How do you know that?’ You’ve got to go off instinct.

“I know it can cause chaos, but it’s one of our strengths. Let’s keep it going because it’s been really good for us this year.”